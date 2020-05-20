Trader’s delegation calls on AJK President

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has assured traders and business fraternity to resolve their problems on a priority basis

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has assured traders and business fraternity to resolve their problems on a priority basis.

Talking to a seven-member delegation of Joint Action Committee of Muzaffarabad’s traders who called on him under the leadership of Abdur Razzaq Khan, the AJK president said that the state government was fully aware of the difficulties of the business community in the wake of lockdown enforced to contain Covid-19.

He said that this is the top priority of the government to revive the economy and restore business activity in the state. However, even more, important is to protect the lives of the people for which the business activity has been suspended. The delegation assured to fully cooperate with the government and the administration in implementing relevant SOPs.