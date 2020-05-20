Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday assured traders and business fraternity to resolve their problems on priority basis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday assured traders and business fraternity to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Talking to a seven-member delegation of Joint Action Committee of Muzaffarabad's traders who called on him led by Abdur Razzaq Khan, the AJK president said the state government was fully aware of the difficulties of the business community in the wake of lockdown enforced to contain COVID-19.

He said it was top priority of the government to revive the economy and restore business activity in the state. Even more, important was to protect the lives of the people for which the business activity had been suspended.

The delegation assured to cooperate with the government and the administration in implementing relevant standard operation procedures.