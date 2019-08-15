UrduPoint.com
Traders Urge Int'l Community To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In Held Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Traders urge int'l community to take notice of Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A demonstration to mark the black day against India was held here on Thursday under the auspices of Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

He also urged the United Nations to play its effective role for protection of rights of the people of Kashmir.

He maintained that traders were standing by their Kashmiri brethren against the Indian atrocities.

The struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self determination had reached to final stage, he said, adding the enemy would face humiliation.

Trader activists Shiekh Akram Hakeem, Shiekh Javed Akhtar, Syed Jaafar Ali Shah, Khalid Mehmood Qureshi and scores of other traders also participated in the demonstration.

