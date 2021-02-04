UrduPoint.com
Trading Community Of Peshawar To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:41 PM

The trading community of Peshawar will also express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on February 5 by holding a gathering at Chowk Yad Gar, said Malik Mehar Elahi, President Markazi Tanzeem Anjuman-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The trading community of Peshawar will also express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on February 5 by holding a gathering at Chowk Yad Gar, said Malik Mehar Elahi, President Markazi Tanzeem Anjuman-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP here on Thursaday, Malik Mehar Elahi said the trading community would tie black ribbons on their arms to condemn atrocities meted out by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

The shopkeepers, he continued, will also hoist flags of Kashmir as a mark of support to freedom struggle being launched by Kashmiris for getting rid of Indian subjugation.

Similarly, banners and posters will be displayed in main points of public gatherings to highlight to cause of Kashmir struggle.

The businessmen of Peshawar will gather in Chowk Yad Gar and the rally will be addressed the leaders of trading community.

Traders from all the bazars of Peshawar city will come out in shape of small processions and will gather at Chowk Yad Gar, the main point for congregation of all the traders, he added.

Al-Khidmat traders wing of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) will also hold a protest rally at the same venue after Friday prayers to be led by Professor Ibrahim, Naib Amir of Jamat-e-Islami.

