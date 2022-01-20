Transfer of power at grassroots level : Civic polls to be held in AJK on time: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said his government was determined to hold local bodies elections in the state on time in order to transfer power to masses at grassroots level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said his government was determined to hold local bodies elections in the state on time in order to transfer power to masses at grassroots level.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Madeena Munawara where he is currently on personnel visit. The prime minister said that the holding of local body elections was a big challenge before his government.

He reaffirmed his government's resolve to hold the polls in mid of this year.

Qayyum Niazi said that the PTI would make full preparations for the local body elections and added that the government was striving to make a welfare oriented state to bring about a socioeconomic changes in the lives of the people.

He said Kashmiri living in Saudi Arabia were our assets and highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas for their contribution in development of the country.

He said the government was also utilizing all its resources for the welfare of the people to address the problems being faced by the people with missionary spirit.

The prime minister said the Opposition should not score points in connection with the local body elections; however, the government would welcome positive suggestions from the opposition.

He said that all parties' conferences would be called soon in connection with the holding of local bodies election.

He urged the media to highlight the problems of the oppressed segment of society and point out issues and assured that the government would resolve their problems on priority.

The prime minister said that the people of Azad Kashmir uprooted the two-party alliance in the July general elections and gave the opportunity to PTI to serve the people and assured that the present government would fulfill its responsibility and utilize all its resources for the development of the state.

He said on the one hand the government had focused on development projects while revolutionary steps were being taken to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister said that Imran Khan was a courageous leader who had encouraged the people in every difficult time and was taking solid measures for the development of the country.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister the delegation has termed the decision for holding the local bodies elections in the state as a historical step and to give the right of vote to overseas Kashmiris.