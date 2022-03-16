UrduPoint.com

Transfers Of Kashmiri Prisoners To Indian Jails Condemned.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 09:00 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has strongly condemned the transfer of illegally arrested Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Kashmiri people were suffering imprisonment for their legitimate right of freedom and under such circumstances their transfer to other notorious jails in India would endanger their lives.

He said that hundreds of Kashmiris were imprisoned in many prisons of India, including Tihar Jail, "many of them were also deprived of their basic human rights." He maintained that these prisoners face prejudice and violence from prisons' staff and others.� Ghazali said that Kashmiri prisoners were being deliberately deprived of medical treatment, clean food and drinking water.

While quoting an example, he cautioned that chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sahrai was also martyred in Indian jail due to unavailability of timely treatment.

Uzair added that relatives of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails were not being allowed to meet their loved ones and many of them were transferred to hundreds of kilometers away from their family.

He said that more than 100 Kashmiri prisoners have been transferred to Indian jails recently and they are not habitant of extreme Indian weather.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat demanded international human rights organizations to put pressure on Indian Government to release Kashmiri children, women, elders and youth who were imprisoned in Indian jails under draconian laws.

He added that resistance for freedom is legitimate according to UN resolutions and their imprisonment is against International laws.

>