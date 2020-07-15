Transport sector has badly hit in IOK

The owners of thousands of private buses, which have remained off road in in Indian Occupied Kashmir for more than 10 months, have been forced to dismantle them and sell the parts to junk dealers to meet their daily needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The owners of thousands of private buses, which have remained off road in in Indian Occupied Kashmir for more than 10 months, have been forced to dismantle them and sell the parts to junk dealers to meet their daily needs.

According to Kashmir Media Service the transport sector has been badly hit in occupied Kashmir since the region was stripped of its autonomy last August after India decided to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution and imposed a prolonged curfew, and then the territory was put under a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parked for months, the rusted buses are no longer of any use to their owners, many of who are doing manual labor to feed their families. Some are using their buses to sell fruits and vegetables.