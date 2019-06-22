Treasury benches claim AJK government presented deficit-free and first-ever larges budget for new fiscal year 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Participating in the post-budget debate in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday, law makers on the treasury benches asserted that the incumbent Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider-led AJK government presented deficit-free and first-ever largest AJK budget for new fiscal year 2019-20 which, they asserted, was self-explanatory of the outstanding performance of the sitting regime

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Participating in the post-budget debate in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday, law makers on the treasury benches asserted that the incumbent Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider-led AJK government presented deficit-free and first-ever largest AJK budget for new fiscal year 2019-20 which, they asserted, was self-explanatory of the outstanding performance of the sitting regime.

Airing his views on the budget MLA Raja Abdul Qayyum Khan observed that the budget was prepared after long arduous process of consultation with all stakeholders and great hard work. He totally dispelled the impression given by opposition that the budget was primarily devised by the bureaucracy in the state.

He thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for providing development budget for AJK and credited AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan for arrival of the 13th constitutional amendment to strengthen the state through due constitutional empowerment.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly earlier resumed its budget session today with speaker S.G. Qadir in the chair.

The minister for Auqaf Raja Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan, minister for education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, minister for law Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, MLA Sehrish Qamar and minister for social welfare Haji Javed Akhtar expressed their views on next fiscal year's budget..

Participating in the debate, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani said great efforts were involved in preparation of budget which is not only historic but also reflects people's aspirations. He said 13th amendment empowered the state credit of which goes to the Prime Minister. He said government was giving much importance to education, it was why NTS was introduced through which appointments are being made on merit.

It enhanced the trust and confidence of the people on public institutions, he added. He noted that admissions in public institutions had noticeably increased.

He told that 10,000 teachers were provided professional training with the cooperation of international organizations.

He said it would surely improve the performance of the teachers.

He said bio-metric system had been introduced in secondary and high secondary school level to ensure punctuality of teaching staff.

It would be extended to Primary and middle school level by December next. Principals of HHC have been assigned monitoring of schools, he stated.

He revealed that appointment of school teachers, their postings, seniority, training record and school buildings would be computerized by September next which would be available online.

The minister said process of registration of private schools was being bettered. Now private schools would not be able to enhance their fee wishfully. He fully supported the budget and stressed for its approval.

Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir felicitated finance minister and his team for presenting largest budget of the state.

He said the budget was reflecting the priorities announced by PML-N government. He also lauded the steps of PM for 13th amendment and law of Khatm-e-Naboowat. He said opposition also gets its share from education package and development funds.

He said government introduced transparent system of NTS and PSC ensuring appointments on merit.

Reforms are also being brought in other departments to ensure deserving persons get their right.

He said government increased the number of judges of high court adding that decisions were swiftly made in SC, HC and lower courts.

He observed that 41 ordinances were approved after 13th amendment in the State. He also fully supported the budget for approval.

MLA Sehrish Qamar from treasury benches lauded the budget for being people friendly and best in the history of the State.

All the departments have been given adequate fundings, she added. She said bio metric system in educational institutions had ensured punctuality of the teachers. Special attention was paid to public health, education, tourism and hydropower generation in the next budget, she stated.

She acknowledged that government was taking special measures for the rights of women and to make them dignified.

She also fully supported the budget for approval.

Haji Javed Akhtar felicitated finance minister and his team for presenting deficit-free and historic budget. He supported the budget for approval. The members of opposition continued their protest by hitting the benches during the budget debate.

The deputy speaker late adjourned the session to resume Sunday morning.