Tribal people of erstwhile Fata hold rallies to express solidarity with Kashmirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The tribal people of erstwhile Fata on Friday staged big rallies and demonstrations to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir ((IoK).

Big rallies were held in all seven tribal districts including Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan where hundreds of thousands of tribesmen participated and reiterated their support for innocent Kashmiris of IoK who are facing worst oppression and human rights abuses at the hands of indian occupational forces.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans like 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan''.

Tribal elders Malik Deen Khan, Malik Mujtab Dwar and Asghar Afridi said that tribal people had played key role in independence of Azad Kashmir and if war was imposed on Pakistan the tribal people would fought with more vigour and determination for defense of their motherland.

The speakers said illegal action of India to abolish special status of IoK was unacceptable and tribal people are standing with oppressed Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination.

They strongly condemned human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and unending brutalities in IoK and urged international community to take notice of the long siege and curfew in the held valley.