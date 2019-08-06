UrduPoint.com
Tribal People Stage Protest Against Indian Atrocities; Revoking Of Article 370 Of Indian Constitution

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:49 PM

Tribal people stage protest against Indian atrocities; revoking of Article 370 of Indian constitution

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Hundreds of tribal people Tuesday carried out rally in Khar area here against violation of LoC by Indian forces and India's illegal move to revoke article 370 and 35A from its constitution to change the special status of state of Kashmir.

The speakers addressing the participants said that tribal people stand united with Kashmiri people and like their ancestors they would not refrain from giving any sacrifice against Indian atrocities.

They urged the world community to take notice of the Indian violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir while OIC and other Muslim countries and alliances should raise voice against India's illegal move.

They protesters included representatives of political and religious parties, civil society, students and local people who chanted slogans against India. The traders and businessmen kept their shops and business centres closed in protest to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

