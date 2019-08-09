Tribesmen held rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A big rally was taken out by Orakzai tribesmen on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothern and condemned Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A big rally was taken out by Orakzai tribesmen on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothern and condemned Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir

Addressing the protest rally in front of Orakzai Headquarters, tribal elders Malik Warkameen, Malik Iftikhar Hussain, Malik Munsif, Malik Rahim, Malik Khan Gul Malik Liaqat condemned Indian move to change special status of Occupied Kashmir. They said that Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir is state terrorism against innocent civilians which needs international intervention to stop.

They condemned massive human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They asked international community to take notice of the Indian brutalities and allow Kashmiri people to decide their future by themselves in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The speakers warned the Indian government not to commit blunder of attacking Pakistan, all tribesmen will fight shoulder to shoulder with their army till the complete freedom of Occupied Kashmir from the evil clutches of Indian forces.The participants raised slogans in support of Pakistan Army and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in defending their motherland from any foreign aggression.