Tributes paid to martyred youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, along with a delegation visited Islamabad, Tangmarg, Baramulla and Bandipora and paid tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during the current month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, addressing the condolence meetings, expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and said that the sacrifices of the martyred youth would not be allowed go waste and their mission would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He said, the biggest tragedy is that India is arrogantly refusing to acknowledge the ground realities. He added that the Kashmiris have been fighting since long for the freedom from Indian occupation and have sacrificed more than 600,000 lives to date for this cause.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, a delegation led by Hurriyat leader, Haji Mohammad Ramzan, went to Sopore and expressed solidarity with the family of Irfan Ahmed Dar, who was recently killed in custody by the occupation troops.

The delegation also conveyed a condolence message of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qadeer Dar, the Executive Director of Voice of Victims, a Srinagar-based human rights organization, in a statement in Srinagar termed the killing of Irfan Ahmed Dar as cold-blooded murder and a cowardly act.

None of the international laws pertaining to war permit any such military action against unarmed civilians, he said. He demanded impartial investigations under War Crimes Tribunal of the United Nations against the Indian forces' personnel involved in the custodial killing of the innocent youth.

He deplored that the Indian forces in their acts of state terrorism were targeting innocent civilians of the territory. "We strongly condemn this fresh act of state terrorism by Indian forces in Kashmir and call upon the peace-loving countries across the world to hold India accountable for its gross human rights violations in Kashmir," he added.