Tributes paid to memory of JKLF leader Amanullah Khan in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Kashmiri-Americans activists in Washington metropolitan area have paid tributes to the late Amanullah Khan, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, as a leader who steadfastly struggled for the freedom of Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.

The JKLF leader died in Rawalpindi on 26 April 2016, after, in the words of speakers at a meeting held on Sunday, praised his "selfless" contribution to the cause of Kashmir.

The meeting was held at the Woodbridge, Virginia, home of Yamin Khan, a Kashmiri activist, who said that they will never forget his the tireless efforts in projecting the sufferings of Kashmiris under Indian occupation and advocating their liberation.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, a Washington-based advocacy group, said that Amanullah Khan was a symbol of sacrifice and decency who struggled tirelessly for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, and remained true to the Kashmir cause until the end of his life.

"Aman Sahib's message to the Kashmiri Diaspora was to disconnect themselves from Kashmiri political parties and become Kashmiris and Kashmiris alone to gain their right of self-determination," he said.

Fai said Aman Sahib had defined the parameters about negotiations for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute: That the issue of Kashmir was about the right of self-determination; that the right of self-determination has to be unrestricted, and that the leadership of the people of Kashmir can never be sidelined in any final settlement.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Secretary General, Kashmir American welfare Association (KAWA), said that Aman Sahib has made it clear time and again that he was primarily an advocate of the people of Kashmir and was never against the prosperity of the people or the state of India or Pakistan. Sardar Zarif Khan added that Aman Sahib always stressed that a just resolution of Kashmir was not only in the best interest of the people of Kashmir but also in the interest of both India and Pakistan who are spending billions of Dollars on their defence.

Sardar Zubair Khan, a Kashmiri activist, emphasized the need for seeking the understanding of the American policy-making agencies to help resolve the Kashmir conflict according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Amanullah's sacrifices will never go in vain, he said.