UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troops Forcibly Used Madrassas For Official Function On R-Day Events In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Troops forcibly used Madrassas for official function on R-Day events in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army forcibly used madrassas for official functions of Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, in South Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army forcibly used madrassas for official functions of Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, in South Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the people of IIOJK observed complete shutdown and marked India's Republic Day as Black Day and sent a loud and clear message to the world that they reject India's forcible and illegal occupation of their soil.

Local residents told media that Indian troops and intelligence agencies had warned the people particularly the administrations of madrassas in South Kashmir of severe consequences if they did not participate in the official functions.

Eyewitnesses said that Indian Army held an event in connection with the Republic Day at Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopian district. They said, the Jamia had already announced winter vacations so in these days neither staff nor students are present there. They said that the administration of the Jamia had nothing to do with the event.

In the visuals released by the Indian Army it can be seen that the Namberdar (village representative) of the area and some students of government school were assembled by the Indian Army in Siraj-ul-Uloom on the 26th January official function.

The head of the Jamia said the administration of the institute has no connection with the event.

Related Topics

India World Army Jammu January Media Event Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates Regenerative Medicine Centre at ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for Progress in Talks With US on Arms ..

39 seconds ago

Three killed, one injured as vehicle falls into di ..

41 seconds ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets UAE Paralympic hero Kha ..

14 minutes ago

Israeli Army Chief Slams Iran Nuclear Deal as Oper ..

42 seconds ago

Beijing Welcomes Russian-US Agreement to Extend Ne ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.