UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troops Intensify CASOs In IOK Amid Military Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:51 PM

Troops intensify CASOs in IOK amid military lockdown

Amid continued military lockdown, Indian troops intensified cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to harass and intimidate the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Amid continued military lockdown, Indian troops intensified cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to harass and intimidate the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested several youth during the operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Doda, Bhaderwah, Rajouri and other areas.

The main objective behind these operations is to create a sense of fear among the people to stop them from staging demonstrations against the Indian atrocities in the territory.

The local residents told media that the troops forcibly enter their houses, harass the inmates and ransack their properties.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements strongly denounced the continued military operations by Indian troops across the occupied territory.

They said that such tactics showed frustration of India as the Kashmir dispute had got internationalized.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Young Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

US, Taliban sign peace-agreement in Doha

4 minutes ago

Gravedigger says he used to commit rape with dead- ..

22 minutes ago

Multan Sultans defeat Gladiators by 30 runs at hom ..

26 minutes ago

Riyadh Considering WHO's Request for Funds Over Co ..

4 minutes ago

Two-day conference on child abuse concludes

4 minutes ago

Railway to resume anti-encroachment operation for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.