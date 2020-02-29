Troops intensify CASOs in IOK amid military lockdown

Amid continued military lockdown, Indian troops intensified cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to harass and intimidate the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Amid continued military lockdown, Indian troops intensified cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to harass and intimidate the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested several youth during the operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Doda, Bhaderwah, Rajouri and other areas.

The main objective behind these operations is to create a sense of fear among the people to stop them from staging demonstrations against the Indian atrocities in the territory.

The local residents told media that the troops forcibly enter their houses, harass the inmates and ransack their properties.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements strongly denounced the continued military operations by Indian troops across the occupied territory.

They said that such tactics showed frustration of India as the Kashmir dispute had got internationalized.