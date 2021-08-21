Troops martyr 3 more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 6 in three days

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, taking the number of the slain youth in the territory to six since Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, taking the number of the slain youth in the territory to six since Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Nagbarean in Tral area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The troops martyred two youth and destroyed a residential house during a similar operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the same district, yesterday.

The troops also continue their military operation in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on the third consecutive day, today. One youth was martyred in the area on Thursday.

On the other hand, Indian police chief in IIOJK, Dilbag Singh, chairing a meeting in Kulgam asked the Indian forces' personnel to intensify their cordon and search operation in the occupied territory.