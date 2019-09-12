Troops martyr youth in Sopore

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore town on Thursday amid lockdown imposed by India that entered 38th straight day in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore town on Thursday amid lockdown imposed by India that entered 38th straight day in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Asif Maqbool was traveling in a car when the troops opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in his killing.

Earlier, the troops during house raids arrested at least eight youth in different areas of Sopore town. Those who were arrested include Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmed Mir.

Meanwhile, military siege along with communication blockade continued on 38th consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region. Markets and other business establishments remained closed while public transport continued to be off the roads.

Journalists, students, businessmen and patients are bearing the brunt of unprecedented curfew and communication blackout as internet, mobile and land line services remained suspended while tv channels continued to remain closed from 5th of August when India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

People continued to face shortage of essential commodities including baby food, milk and life-saving drugs as an acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Kashmir due to the clampdown.

Two Muslim leaders from Jammu, Muhammad Hanif Kalas and Irshad Ahmad Malik, in a joint statement issued in Jammu at the end of their recent visit to Chenab valley said that deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in each and every nook had virtually turned the entire valley into a big jail. They said an environment of siege and harassment haunts Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda and other parts of the Chenab valley.