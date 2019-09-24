In occupied Kashmir, a teenage boy lost his life after he was thrashed, humiliated and subjected to ruthless torture by Indian troops at an Army camp in Pulwama district

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, a teenage boy lost his life after he was thrashed, humiliated and subjected to ruthless torture by Indian troops at an Army camp in Pulwama district.The 15-year-old boy, Yawar Ahmed Butt, a resident of Chandgam, Pulwama was shifted to Srinagar's SMHS hospital in an injured condition where he succumbed.His family members said that the boy was detained and beaten by the troops at the Army camp.He was asked to report to the camp next day.

However, on deterioration of his condition during the night, he was shifted to the hospital, where he took his last breath.The locals said that the troops had barged into the Chandgam area of Pulwama at midnight and snatched identity cards of many youths.

They were asked to report to the nearby army camp where they were subjected to brutal torture.

Yawar Butt was one of these teenage youth.The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said the forum stands firm by its principled stand on the Kashmir dispute and stands with the people in the prevailing unprecedented situation.The forum said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar and described as baseless the media reports that he had been released after signing a bond.Ambulances cannot be contacted as no telephone service is available and a large number of patients who need chemotherapy and other medical interventions face a lot of difficulties to reach hospitals.In the absence of mobile and internet services, hundreds of students have shifted out of Kashmir to prepare for examinations.