UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troops' Torture Claims Teenager's Life In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:35 PM

Troops' torture claims teenager's life in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, a teenage boy lost his life after he was thrashed, humiliated and subjected to ruthless torture by Indian troops at an Army camp in Pulwama district

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, a teenage boy lost his life after he was thrashed, humiliated and subjected to ruthless torture by Indian troops at an Army camp in Pulwama district.The 15-year-old boy, Yawar Ahmed Butt, a resident of Chandgam, Pulwama was shifted to Srinagar's SMHS hospital in an injured condition where he succumbed.His family members said that the boy was detained and beaten by the troops at the Army camp.He was asked to report to the camp next day.

However, on deterioration of his condition during the night, he was shifted to the hospital, where he took his last breath.The locals said that the troops had barged into the Chandgam area of Pulwama at midnight and snatched identity cards of many youths.

They were asked to report to the nearby army camp where they were subjected to brutal torture.

Yawar Butt was one of these teenage youth.The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said the forum stands firm by its principled stand on the Kashmir dispute and stands with the people in the prevailing unprecedented situation.The forum said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar and described as baseless the media reports that he had been released after signing a bond.Ambulances cannot be contacted as no telephone service is available and a large number of patients who need chemotherapy and other medical interventions face a lot of difficulties to reach hospitals.In the absence of mobile and internet services, hundreds of students have shifted out of Kashmir to prepare for examinations.

Related Topics

India Injured Internet Army Mobile Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar Ahmed Butt Family Media

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

11 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

12 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

12 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

19 minutes ago

Police recover husband, wife, four children from l ..

12 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.