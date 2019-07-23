Secretary General, Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai has said, the sentiments expressed by President Trump are humane and pragmatic and should gather full support within the United States and beyond

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Secretary General, Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai has said, the sentiments expressed by President Trump are humane and pragmatic and should gather full support within the United States and beyond.

While reacting to the offer made by Donald Trump in a statement issued in Washington, he said, Kashmiri American community has appreciated the stand taken by President Donald Trump for offering his office of mediation to settle Kashmir dispute.He said there cannot be a better person than President Trump himself to mediate between the parties concerned.He said President Trump deserves not only the Nobel Peace prize but also a special place in history.

He further said, key to peace in Afghanistan lies in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.