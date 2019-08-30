TUF observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Faisalabad (TUF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour, here on Friday.

A rally was held at the TUF campus in which a large number of faculty members, staff and students participated to get their protest recorded against the atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed, Pro-Rector TUF, urged the international community, UN and human right organisations to take notice of the violations of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir.

Students also spoke on the occasion and expressed their concerns on blatant human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.