TWI Pays Glowing Tributes To Kashmiri Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:05 PM

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to prominent mujahid commander, Fida Hussain Dar, on his martyrdom anniversary. Dar was martyred by Indian troops on this day in 2000.

He said the people of Kashmir have given unprecedented and countless sacrifices for the Kashmir cause. He said these sacrifices have centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level and would not be allowed to go waste.

The spokesman also paid homage to the four Kashmiri youth, Showkat Ahmed, Azad Ahmed Khandey, Suhail Yousuf and Rafi Hassan Mir who were martyred by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian district on Sunday.

