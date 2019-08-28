Two-day shutdown observes in Kargil

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), Kargil, in Indian occupied Kashmir, while expressing resentment against abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, imposition of continued curfew and communication blockade in the Kashmir valley by Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi had called for two-day strike in Kargil on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Joint Action Committee (JAC), Kargil, in Indian occupied Kashmir, while expressing resentment against abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, imposition of continued curfew and communication blockade in the Kashmir valley by Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi had called for two-day strike in Kargil on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the decision was taken during a joint meeting of the Joint Action Committee, Kargil, and Coordination Committee, Drass.

As per a press release, it was decided in the meeting that complete strike will be observed in Drass, Kargil, Sanko and other areas of Kargil district on Wednesday and Thursday.