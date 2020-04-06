Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two Indian soldiers on Monday committed suicide in Bandipore and Samba districts, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

One Indian soldier named Satendra Kumar Tomar shot himself to death while he was on duty at 14 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Bandipora, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The other Indian soldier, Makhan Lal (40), shot himself dead with his service rifle at Border Road camp in Samba district. With these two more suicides, the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir rose to 449 since January 2007.