Two Indian troops killed, 3 injured in Pulwama attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Two Indian troops were killed and three others injured in an attack in Pulwama in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A contingent of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under the attack in Pampore area of the district leaving two killed and three others injured.

An official said that five CRPF men sustained injuries in the attack who were shifted to hospital where two of them, later, succumbed. The area was sealed immediately after the attack and a search operation was launched.