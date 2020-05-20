Two Indian troops were killed in IOK attack

Two Indian paramilitary troops were killed on Wednesday in an audacious attack in Ganderbal district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Two Indian paramilitary troops were killed on Wednesday in an audacious attack in Ganderbal district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The attackers fired indiscriminately at a party of 37 battalion of Border Security Force near Pandach area in the district this evening, resulting in injuries to two troops, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The injured troops were rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences where the both were declared as brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended them.