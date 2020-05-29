Two Kashmiri students at AMU booked over Facebook post

An First Investigation Report (FIR) had been registered against two Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over a Facebook post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :An First Investigation Report (FIR) had been registered against two Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over a Facebook post.

Police officials said, the students, Saqib Rasool Butt and Sheikh Arafat were booked after they posted anti-India and pro-Pakistan messages on their Facebook accounts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A per reports, the students had declared Pakistan as their home country in their Facebook posts.

The police filed a case based on a written complaint from a local pro-Hindutva politician, Deepak Sharma Aazad, against the Kashmiri students at Atrauli police station in Aligarh district of Uttar PradeshStation House Officer of Atrauli Police station, Dharmendra Singh told media that they have filed the complaint against the two Facebook users and initiated an investigation.