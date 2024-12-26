Two killed, Two injured as tourists' car fell into Neelum river in AJK

Two persons were killed and two injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into Neelum River in Neelam Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2024) Two persons were killed and two injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into Neelum River in Neelam Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday.

The Neelum Valley bound car with tourists reportedly from Sialkot, met the accident when it went out of control of the driver and into the Neelum river, the area police sources told APP quoting the preliminary statement of those injured in the accident

According to police sources, the car went out of control while negotiating a sharp turn from Sandookat the Jura Ark in the Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and fell into the Neelum river.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to their ancestral city of Sialkot.

Both of the injured have been shifted to the hospital where they are being provided with medicare.