Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured As Tourists' Car Fell Into Neelum River In AJK

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Two killed, Two injured as tourists' car fell into Neelum river in AJK

Two persons were killed and two injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into Neelum River in Neelam Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2024) Two persons were killed and two injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into Neelum River in Neelam Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday.

The Neelum Valley bound car with tourists reportedly from Sialkot, met the accident when it went out of control of the driver and into the Neelum river, the area police sources told APP quoting the preliminary statement of those injured in the accident

According to police sources, the car went out of control while negotiating a sharp turn from Sandookat the Jura Ark in the Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and fell into the Neelum river.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to their ancestral city of Sialkot.

Both of the injured have been shifted to the hospital where they are being provided with medicare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Police Driver Road Car Sialkot Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

10 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

1 second ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled pr ..

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..

3 seconds ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs ..

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..

4 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Ta ..

Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

4 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia w ..

Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'

4 seconds ago
 WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bomb ..

WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment

1 minute ago
 Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Sp ..

Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO

1 minute ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir