Two Militants, 1 Police Officer Killed In Gunfire In Northern India - Police

Two Militants, 1 Police Officer Killed in Gunfire in Northern India - Police

Two militants and one police officer were killed on Wednesday in a firefight near Srinagar city in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, local police said.

According to the statement, the encounter began after the militants attacked a security checkpoint in the Lawaypora area

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Two militants and one police officer were killed on Wednesday in a firefight near Srinagar city in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, local police said.

According to the statement, the encounter began after the militants attacked a security checkpoint in the Lawaypora area.

Meanwhile, local media reported that one militant had managed to escape the scene.

Decades-long tensions in the Muslim-majority region mounted in August when New Delhi stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.

