Two Months Of Misery In Occupied Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Two months of misery in Occupied Kashmir

Children as young as nine detained, protests and tear gas, allegations of torture, businesses shut and no mobiles or internet: it's now been two months of misery in the Occupied Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, India (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Children as young as nine detained, protests and tear gas, allegations of torture, businesses shut and no mobiles or internet: it's now been two months of misery in the Occupied Kashmir Valley.

India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5 and said it would split the state in two, after sending in tens of thousands of troops to impose a lockdown and detaining the region's top politicians.

Since 1989 tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died in an uprising against Indian rule.

Evidence on the ground suggests that there locals are livid about India's latest move, with regular demonstrations, business owners refusing to open their premises and children kept out of schools.

More than 4,000 people have been arrested since August 5, including 144 minors, around 1,000 of whom remain in custody, some under a law that allows suspects to be held for up to two years without charge.

Landlines have been restored but mobile phones and the internet remain snapped in most of the Occupied Kashmir Valley, home to around seven million people.

Around 100 civilians and 400 members of the Indian security forces have been injured in clashes since August 5, occupation authorities say.

Locals have also blamed the authorities for the deaths of four civilians -- including a mother who choked to death after tear gas was fired into her home.

Outside the main city Srinagar, young men told AFP last month that soldiers tortured them.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has said sheis "deeply concerned" while Washington has called for a"rapid" lifting of restrictions in Occupied Kashmir.

