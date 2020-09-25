UrduPoint.com
Two More Kashmiri Martyred By Indian Troops: IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Indian troops in their continued state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district.

Four persons were critically injured after explosive material of Indian troops went off in Bijbehara operation site.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts.

