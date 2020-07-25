UrduPoint.com
Two More Kashmiri Youth Martyr By Indian Troops In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Two more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the area. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyred youth.

He said that the people of the territory especially the youth were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not be allowed to go waste.

Terming the spree of fresh crackdowns by Indian forces across the occupied territory as a tool to suppress the voice of freedom-loving masses, Bilal Sidiqui said that the morale of Kashmiri people particularly youth was very high and they would not surrender before the Indian forces.

