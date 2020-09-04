UrduPoint.com
Two More Kashmiri Youth Martyred By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:53 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, Friday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, Friday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Yadipora in Pattan area of the district.

Earlier, an Indian Army major was killed and a policeman was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during house raids arrested three youth in Pattan.

An Indian policeman was killed in an accident in Tukroo area of Shopian district.

