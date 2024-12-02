Open Menu

Two People, Including A Minor Injured In Wild Bear Attack In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:22 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, two persons including a minor lad, were injured in a bloody attack by a wild bear in the Kadhama area of Karnah in Kupwara district on Monday.

According to a report reaching here Monday from across the line of control, a black bear entered the area and injured two persons.

The seriously injured were taken to a local health center Tangdhar Karnah and later referred to Srinagar, because of lack of first aid, for further treatment.

The injured were identified as Mushtaq Ahmed (23), son of Salam Din, and Waqas Ahmed (9), son of Kalam Din, both residents of Kadhama Karnah, the report said.

