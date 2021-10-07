Two School Teachers Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir - Police

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack on a government school in the Srinagar district of India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, according to police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack on a government school in the Srinagar district of India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, according to police.

"At about 11:15 am (local time, 5:45 GMT), terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," the police said, as quoted by the Times of India news outlet.

The area has been cordoned off, with law enforcement officers hunting the attackers.

The attack comes a few days after three people, including a prominent pharmacist, were killed in separate shooting attacks in Srinagar and Bandipora.