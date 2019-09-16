UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two US Presidential Candidates Raise Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:58 PM

Two US presidential candidates raise Kashmir issue

US Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Beto O Rourke have expressed serious concerns over deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :US Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Beto O Rourke have expressed serious concerns over deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir.

They made the comments during the meeting with Pakistani American Texas-based leading Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed and his fellow Nouman Hussain, Kashmir Media Service reported (KMS).

Beto O'Rourke in a race of Democratic presidential candidate expressed serious concerns, saying that the US must come forward and put its efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the South Asia.

Harris said, "We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands."

Related Topics

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir World Media Race Asia

Recent Stories

Red Cross Says Needs More Resources to Address Pli ..

4 minutes ago

In occupied Kashmir students suffer under unrelent ..

4 minutes ago

Blaming Anyone for Saudi Oil Attacks Without Probe ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Atomic Agency, Rosatom Discuss Cooperation ..

4 minutes ago

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) We ..

4 minutes ago

Red Cross Regional Head Lauds Russia for Pursuing ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.