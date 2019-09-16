Two US presidential candidates raise Kashmir issue

(@FahadShabbir)

US Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Beto O Rourke have expressed serious concerns over deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :US Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Beto O Rourke have expressed serious concerns over deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir.

They made the comments during the meeting with Pakistani American Texas-based leading Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed and his fellow Nouman Hussain, Kashmir Media Service reported (KMS).

Beto O'Rourke in a race of Democratic presidential candidate expressed serious concerns, saying that the US must come forward and put its efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the South Asia.

Harris said, "We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands."