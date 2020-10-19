UrduPoint.com
Two Youth Held In Barmulla District By Indian Troops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two youth held in Barmulla district by Indian troops

Two youth were arrested by Indian police in Chandooda, Pattan area of Barmulla district, in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Two youth were arrested by Indian police in Chandooda, Pattan area of Barmulla district, in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were arrested during a joint cordon and search operation by Indian Army and police in Chandooda.

Police claimed that the detained youth were militants and a case had beenregistered against them.

More Stories From Kashmir

