UAF holds rally, seminar other programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally and arranged seminar,speeches and other programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday.

The UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer chaired the programs held at the New Senate Hall.

The participants pledged to continue support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) who were fighting for their legitimate right to self-determination for more than seven decades.

The events were arranged by the Senior Tutor Office, Public Relations and Publications Department and Laboratory school System.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer slammed Indian brutality, oppression and terrorism in IIOJ&K which was clear violations of United Nations resolutions.He said that worse form of state terrorism was underway in occupied Kashmir. Human rights violations on Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir over the decades exposed the real face of India.He urged United Nations to the settle Kashmir issue as soon as possible.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Dr Jalal Arif urged the United Nations and international organizations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

He said that nation stand united in support to Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination. He said that UAF arranged one of the largest Kashmir Day events.

Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed urged the international community to take cognizance of flagrant human rights violations in held Kashmir. He condemned India's brutality and torture in Kashmir. He said we stand with Kashmiri in their struggle to achieve the legitimate right.

Deputy Registrar, Qamar-ud-Din Bukkhari said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan. He said no one will be allowed to sabotage their rights of self-determination.

Deans Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Zafraz Hassan, Asghar Bajwa, Dr Muhammad Irshad, Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill,Dr Anwal ul Haq,Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Naema Nawaz, Dr Ijaz Ahmad Wariach,Dr Javed Akhtar, Dr Amir Jamil, Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk,Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Tahir Zahoor, Dr. Kashif Iqbal, Saif Ur Rehman, Maqbool Rehmani, Azra,Mumtaz Ali, Javeria Baig, Asma and other notables participated in the events.