UDHF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone & others

SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :United Democratic Hurriyat Front has paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the UDHF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman, while highlighting the leaders' supreme sacrifices, said that the duo played a significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

He said the history stands witness to the fact that the nations, which stood steadfast and committed to their cause have achieved their cherished goal of nationhood after defeating oppressors.

He said that the tradition of remembering martyrs is something that rejuvenates" our pro-freedom spirit and strengthens our relation with martyrs" Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs, Rehman reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

The spokesman also hailed the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmiri nation, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation.

He said the world could not turn its eyes away from the Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination for long but has to resolve it according to the wishes and aspirations of its people.