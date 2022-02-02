UrduPoint.com

Ugly Face Of India Should Be Exposed To The World On Kashmir Day: Barrister Sultan

Published February 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said that whole nation would mark February 5 as Kashmir day in impressive manner to express solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Indian Occupied Kashmir and ugly face of India should be exposed to the World.

In a statement, he said "We mark February 5 as Kashmir Day from last three decades and the entire nation would be mobilized against Indian oppression in the light of Prime Minister's vision and leadership".

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that our mothers and sisters in IOK were giving sacrifices and it was our responsibility to take part in the public gathering in connection with Kashmir Day.

He said that the workers and leaderships of all the political parties of Azad Jammu Kashmir would also participate in Kashmir Day public gathering and rallies.

The President of AJK further said that Occupied Kashmir is currently looking like a military cantonment in the presence of one million Indian troops and the Kashmiri people are facing a serious situation due to Indian oppression and barbarism.

Therefore, there is a need to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir by holding mass demonstrations and rallies, just as we express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on February 5 every year.

