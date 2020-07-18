(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Like Kashmiris living both sides of the Line Of Control in internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world, the Kashmiri Diaspora community has also made elaborated programs under the fold of their fora the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) to commemorate Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan on Sunday July 19, with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle with full vigor to make the idea of translation of the historic July 19 Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan resolution into reality.

Giving final touches, in a meeting for this purpose held in its head office in London on Saturday, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said after August 05 last year's sinister act of Indian scrapping special status of the globally-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir, it has become imperative for every Kashmiri to perform their individual and collective role to encourage and perpetuate Kashmir freedom struggle with full vigor to translate the idea of Kashmir's freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke and materialize the historic July 19, 1947 Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan resolution into reality, says a message reaching and released to media here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Sikander Khan and President of the organization Kala Khan recalled that It was the historic day of 19th July 1947, when the Jammu Kashmir people adopted and unanimously passed a historic resolution in an extra ordinary meeting of the party, held at Aabi Guzer Srinagar residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan then top leader of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, demanding accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the Partition Plan, two-nation theory and the aspirations of the people of the territory.

The GPKSC leaders continued that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observes Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

",The prime objective of observance of this day is to renew pledge to continue struggle till achieving right to self-determination and the whole State's accession to Pakistan", Raja Sikander Khan said.

Raja Sikander continued that the arrangements have been made to observe the day with spirit to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire state to Pakistan.

Seminars, rallies and functions will be held at various other places in UK under the auspices of various other representative forums of Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates', forums to highlight the significance of the day, he underlined.

The GPKSC chief added that Kashmiris have chosen Pakistan as their final destination and engaged in struggle against Indian illegal occupation for the past 73 years.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to observe the day with national zeal and fervor to convey a strong message to the international community that Pakistan is incomplete without accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to it.