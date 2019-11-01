UrduPoint.com
Ulema Board Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:47 PM

Ulema Board expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

On an appeal of the Ulema Board, Kashmir solidarity day was observed across country against the atrocities being committed by Inidan forces on innocent people of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :On an appeal of the Ulema Board, Kashmir solidarity day was observed across country against the atrocities being committed by Inidan forces on innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

On the board appeal, condemnatory resolutions were passed after Juma sermons against increasing atrocities of Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Processions and rallies were taken out outside the big mosques of different cities to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Also, Ulema Board Chairman Hafiz Shoaib-ur-Rehman Qasmi led a protest which was staged outside central mosque of Liberty Market Lahore to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He expressed hope that Kashmir would get freedom from clutches of India.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

