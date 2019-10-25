UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Board Holds Protest Against Indian Atrocities In IHK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

The Ulema Board on Friday held protest demonstrations across the country against atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ulema board on Friday held protest demonstrations across the country against atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir.

Ulema of different schools of thought raised slogans in thousands of mosques during the Juma sermons against the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and continuation of lockdown in the held Valley.

They passed condemnatory resolutions against Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

Protest demonstrations were held outside big mosques of different cities to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the Ulema Board announced observing a black day against Indian government across the country on Oct 27.

