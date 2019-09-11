Ulema rally on Sunday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Thousands of Ulema would hold rally in the federal capital on Sunday to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and condemn persistent Indian atrocities against them by the occupied forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of Ulema would hold rally in the Federal capital on Sunday to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and condemn persistent Indian atrocities against them by the occupied forces.

The rally, being organized, by Wafaq-ul-Madari-Al-Arabia Pakistan, would have the representation of Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars of all schools of thought. The rally would be held at D-Chowk, was to ask the other countries to compel India to respect basic rights of besieged Kashmiris, said leaders of Wafaq-ul-Madari Maulana Shabbir Usmani, Maulana Haroon-ur-Rashid, Maulana Abdul Haleem Qasmi,in their joint statement.