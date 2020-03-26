UrduPoint.com
Ulema To Play Vital Role In Fighting COVID-19: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:33 PM

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that ulema and mushaikh have played an important role in creating awareness and providing guidance to the people in the light of Islamic teachings regarding religious congregations particularly Friday and funeral prayers, and other gatherings and social functions, and the positive response of the people to the directives of the government and the medical experts is also highly encouraging

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that ulema and mushaikh have played an important role in creating awareness and providing guidance to the people in the light of Islamic teachings regarding religious congregations particularly Friday and funeral prayers, and other gatherings and social functions, and the positive response of the people to the directives of the government and the medical experts is also highly encouraging.

He expressed these views while addressing All Pakistan Ulema and Mushaikh Conference on corona. The conference convened by the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi followed by a special prayer for the people of IOJK was attended by ulema from all the four provinces of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad through a video link.

The video conference was also addressed by Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Peer Noorul Haq Qadri, Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Balochistan, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan besides Member of AJK Council of Islamic Ideology Mufti Kifayat Hussain Naqvi and Secretary General Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Maulana Danyal Shahab Madni and prominent ulema and Mushaikh from across the country.

However, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Azad Kashmir Maulana Saeed Yousuf because of illness and Maulana Hafiz Tariq Mehmood due to lockdown could not reach here in Muzaffarabad.

In his address, the AJK president said that the faithful people of the Azad territory are confident that Allah will surely crown them with success in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the ulema, mushaikh and other religious figures of all schools of thought deserve appreciation for the obligation they are fulfilling in the light of Quran and Sunnah regarding directives of the government and the physicians.

"Through Zakat, charity, sadqah and donations, the ulema of the state are convincing the masses to economically support the people who are suffering as a result of lockdown after the pandemic," he added.

He said that unprecedented sectarian harmony prevails in Azad Kashmir, and the conscious and educated people besides extending full cooperation to the state government, law-enforcement agencies, government and the armed forces of Pakistan, are guiding the common masses to combat COVID-19 in the light of Islamic teachings and directives of medical experts.

Expressing gratitude to President Dr. Arif Alvi for holding ulema-mushaikh conference, Sardar Masood Khan appealed to the ulema all over the country particularly in Azad Kashmir, to apprise the masses of the golden principles of Islam in relation to health and hygiene and cleanliness.

The AJK president thanked Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri for particularly praying for the people of occupied Kashmir, and said that oppressed people IOJK have been experiencing locked down for the last eight months, and now they are facing the pandemic.

Addressing the conference through video link, Member of AJKCouncil of Islamic Ideology Mufti Kifayat Hussain Naqvi said that unprecedented harmony showed by political parties, religious personalities and people belonging to all strata of life after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, is a source of encouragement for the Kashmiri people. "An environment of sectarian harmony prevails in Azad Kashmir, and this is a unanimous decision of ulema of all schools of thought that they will save their own lives and the lives of people, and will also advise the people to fully comply with the directives of the government and the medical experts," he added.

Maulana Danyal Shahab Madni said appreciated the decision of the state government under which entry of people in Azad Kashmir is being allowed only after proper screening.

