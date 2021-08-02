UrduPoint.com

UN Asked To Take Action Against India For War Crimes In IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the plight of detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir

APHC Incharge Human Rights, Advocate Zamrooda Habib, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the incarcerated leaders and activists belonging to the freedom moment of Kashmir are facing worst kind of political vendetta at the hands of fascist authorities, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Condemning the inhuman behaviour meted out to the Kashmiri prisoners of conscience, the human rights activist affiliated with the APHC said that around 4500 Hurriyat leaders and activists have been put behind the bars without any legal trial which is a brazen violation of prisoners' rights as guaranteed by the United Nations Human Rights Charter.

Denouncing the arbitrary detentions of the innocent youth on fabricated and flimsy charges, the APHC leader said that the recent upsurge in the cordon and search operations and custodial killings should be a matter of grave concern for the UN Council for Human Rights which must take serious cognizance of the prevailing grim situation in IIOJK with regard to human rights abuses at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

She welcomed the recent statement issued by the European Parliamentary Group with reference to human rights violations in the occupied territory and said it is now obligatory for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take a legal action in the light of UN Security Council resolutions against India to stop genocide, custodial killings, arbitrary detentions and other human rights abuses which fall under war crimes in Kashmir.

