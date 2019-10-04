UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Reiterates His Concern Over Kashmir Situation On 60th Day Of India's Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:32 PM

A U.N. spokesman said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remains concerned over the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are languishing under a tight lockdown, now on its 60th day, and he again urges India and Pakistan to hold dialogue to resolve the crisis.

"The secretary-general's position in Kashmir has not changed," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York about the worsening humanitarian situation, with nearly 8 million people living in an open prison without their basic rights.

The UN chief, the spokesman said, has underscored the need for addressing human rights of the Kashmiri people in order to resolve the crisis. Human rights need to be addressed, and human rights needs to be in the forefront, he added.

