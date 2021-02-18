UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Slam India For Ending Kashmir's Autonomy, Undermining Minorities' Rights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

UN experts slam India for ending Kashmir's autonomy, undermining minorities' rights

UN human rights experts have expressed concern over India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy and enact new laws could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslim and other minorities in the country, as well as potentially discriminate against them in important matters, including employment and land ownership

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :UN human rights experts have expressed concern over India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy and enact new laws could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslim and other minorities in the country, as well as potentially discriminate against them in important matters, including employment and land ownership.

"The loss of autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by the Government in New Delhi suggest the people of Jammu and Kashmir as no longer have their own government and have lost power to legislate or amend laws in the region to ensure the protection of their rights as minorities," said Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues and Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.

"The number of successful applicants for domicile certificates that appear to be from outside Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns about demographic change on a linguistic, religious and ethnic basis is already underway," the experts said in a joint statement.

The new legislation overrides previous laws which granted the Kashmiri Muslim, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Sikh, Ladhaki and other established minorities rights to buy property, own land, and access certain state jobs, it was pointed out.

"These legislative changes may have the potential to pave the way for people from outside the former state of Jammu and Kashmir to settle in the region, alter the demographics of the region and undermine the minorities' ability to exercise effectively their human rights," the experts said.

They urged the Government of India to ensure that the economic, social and cultural rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are protected, and that they are able to express their political opinions and participate meaningfully in matters affecting them.

The experts said they were in contact with the Indian government on this matter.

Related Topics

India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Minority Jammu New Delhi Buy May Muslim From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

RTA attracted over AED1 bn in foreign investment i ..

1 minute ago

Senate election: RO rejects 3, accepts 8 nominatio ..

11 seconds ago

Qureshi stresses collective efforts against "pande ..

12 seconds ago

Sindh High Court adjourns hearing of assests case ..

14 seconds ago

AJK teachers end strike, demands accepted

4 minutes ago

UK Sanctions 3 Myanmar Generals for Alleged Human ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.