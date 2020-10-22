UN must play role for preventing human rights violation in IIOJK: Arbab Nasir Haider

Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Chairman Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi Thursday said the United Nation must play its role for preventing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while the brutal face of India has been exposed before the world

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Chairman Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi Thursday said the United Nation must play its role for preventing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while the brutal face of India has been exposed before the world.

Talking to APP, he termed the October 27,1947 as the darkest chapter in history which would be observed as Black Day (Tuesday) across the world by Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

He said the people of Balochistan would continue to support the Kashmiris politically, morally and diplomatically till achievement of their self-determination.

Arbab Nasir said millions of Kashmiri children were being orphaned due to atrocities of Indian Army, adding that all international organizations, including the international community and United Nation should come forward to address Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the local people.

"Global human rights organizations must also take notice of the basic human rights violation in IIOJK by Indian troops," he said.

He said "we salute Kashmiri people who were struggling for their independence and rendered sacrifices of their precious lives for this cause." The PYPM chairman maintained that India besieged millions of Kashmiri people through illegal intrusion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising Kashmir issue at all international fora effectively and exposing the ugly face of India before the world.

He said Kashmir would become part of Pakistan soon.