UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Must Play Role For Preventing Human Rights Violation In IIOJK: Arbab Nasir Haider

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:12 PM

UN must play role for preventing human rights violation in IIOJK: Arbab Nasir Haider

Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Chairman Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi Thursday said the United Nation must play its role for preventing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while the brutal face of India has been exposed before the world

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Chairman Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi Thursday said the United Nation must play its role for preventing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while the brutal face of India has been exposed before the world.

Talking to APP, he termed the October 27,1947 as the darkest chapter in history which would be observed as Black Day (Tuesday) across the world by Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

He said the people of Balochistan would continue to support the Kashmiris politically, morally and diplomatically till achievement of their self-determination.

Arbab Nasir said millions of Kashmiri children were being orphaned due to atrocities of Indian Army, adding that all international organizations, including the international community and United Nation should come forward to address Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the local people.

"Global human rights organizations must also take notice of the basic human rights violation in IIOJK by Indian troops," he said.

He said "we salute Kashmiri people who were struggling for their independence and rendered sacrifices of their precious lives for this cause." The PYPM chairman maintained that India besieged millions of Kashmiri people through illegal intrusion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising Kashmir issue at all international fora effectively and exposing the ugly face of India before the world.

He said Kashmir would become part of Pakistan soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister World Army Jammu Nasir Independence October All Million

Recent Stories

UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

10 minutes ago

Public housing a priority on Abu Dhabi&#039;s deve ..

13 minutes ago

WASA employees stage protest rally for payment of ..

30 seconds ago

Around 61 MMCFD gas being extracted from five fiel ..

32 seconds ago

Merit-based e-transfer policy to serve as time sav ..

34 seconds ago

Grosjean, Magnussen to leave Haas at end of F1 sea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.