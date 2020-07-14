UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Must Send Observer Groups To Analyze Situation On Ground In Valley: Mishal Malik

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

UN must send observer groups to analyze situation on ground in valley: Mishal Malik

Hurriyet Leader Mishal Malik said on Tuesday that the United Nations must send UN observer groups to analyze the situation on ground in valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurriyet Leader Mishal Malik said on Tuesday that the United Nations must send UN observer groups to analyze the situation on ground in valley.

Talking to a private news channel, she said everyday Kashmiri's were sacrificing their lives for their noble cause but criminal silence of international community over prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir was beyond understanding.

Kashmiri's reserve all the rights to get their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, she added.

Mishal said after many decades, debates on Kashmir issue were going on at various international forums, while now Amnesty International had also exposed Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

She said the recent incident in Sopore where an old man was brutally killed in front of his grandchild must be an evidence of Indian atrocities but unfortunately there was no justice.

I would like to salute the courage and determination of Kashmiri brethren who were always ready to sacrifice their lives against illegal Indian occupation, she added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Amnesty International Sopore Man Criminals All

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

25 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

26 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

26 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

41 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.