UN Security Council to Address Situation in Kashmir Behind Closed Doors Wednesday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The UN Security Council will discuss in closed consultations on Wednesday the situation around the northern Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The consultations on Kashmir will take place today," the diplomatic source said.

Later on Wednesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, but will not be able to attend the UN Security Council consultations because only current members can participate in them.

The situation in Kashmir has been strained due to historically conflicting claims by India and Pakistan.

Tensions escalated in the territory last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special status and placed it under the direct control of New Delhi. Pakistan pledged to protect the people of Kashmir.

New Delhi has since imposed an internet ban citing the need to ensure order in Kashmir in addition to imposing a curfew and sending additional troops to the area.

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and others who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while excluding Muslims from the process.